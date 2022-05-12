Healthcare Pros
Governor Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19

Flags will remain at half staff until sunset on May 16
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Youngkin has ordered all flags in the Commonwealth to be lowered to half staff in remembrance of the 1 million Americans who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Flags will be lowered on May 12 and will remain at half-staff until sunset on May 16.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

