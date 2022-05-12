Healthcare Pros
Former Franklin County deputy sentenced on DWI charge

(Source: MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced on a DWI charge.

McKenzie Dylan Smith, a deputy at the time of the incident, was sentenced Thursday in Franklin County General District Court after being charged with DWI: First offense. Court records indicate his blood alcohol content was .15 to .20 when he was arrested April 23. After his arrest, he was released on his own recognizance.

He was found guilty at his adjudicatory hearing Thursday, and given a suspended sentence of 30 days with no probation, plus a $300 fine.

Use of his driver’s license is restricted for a year.

