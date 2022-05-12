Forecast: Rain likely with a few storms possible Friday and Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next couple days will be cloudy with scattered showers likely. A few downpours and storms can’t be ruled out, especially Saturday.

Thursday Evening: Scattered showers, overcast and cool. Lows in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Cloudy and more humid with scattered showers likely. An isolated storm possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Up to 1/4″ rain expected. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Mainly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FIRST ALERT: Next weekend looks HOT. Pushing 90° by the end of the week possible.

