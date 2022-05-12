Healthcare Pros
Food banks managing rising food costs, influx in families

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Soaring inflation is not only challenging families, but local food banks serving those families.

Food donations to Feed More in Richmond are down but demand is steadily rising.

The organization’s food pantries are seeing a 20% increase in families searching for relief. “They have to make a choice between food, paying their rent, utilities, and so on,” Rick Gliot, COO of Feed More said.

The consumer price index jumped 8.3% in April compared to the same time last year.

Gliot is also challenged with an 18% spike in food costs and fewer food donations.

“[Donations] have gone back to pre-pandemic levels and have actually decreased a little bit below the pre-pandemic levels which puts a little bit more pressure on us to go and source food,” Gliot said.

“Families are trying to make ends meet like never before,” Kim Hill, the executive director of Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center said. Hill said there’s been a 20% increase of families looking for relief.

Their biggest need is canned and box goods.

We work very close with Feed More. Feed More and the Chesterfield Outreach Center are working together vigorously to try and figure out the needs of the community,” Hill said.

Chesterfield Food Bank is one of nearly 300 food banks supplied by Feed More feeding nearly 220,000 families across Central Virginia.

Local food banks are able to stay afloat now thanks to monetary donations. Gliot said $1 can buy four meals for families in need.

The community is encouraged to donate.

A list of food banks across the NBC12 viewing area can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

