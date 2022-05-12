Firefighters working to put out flames destroying vacant Richmond house

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters are currently working to put out a fire gutting a vacant Richmond house.

Crews responded to the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, there were heavy amounts of smoke and flames coming through the roof.

As of now, crews say it is too unsafe to go inside but no injuries were reported.

There is no word on how it started.

