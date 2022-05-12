Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after getting multiple reports of gunshots overnight centering around Chester Road.

They say officers saw multiple people running from a residence not far from Fire Station 17. Officers went inside and say they found evidence that shows someone may have been shot, however they did not find an actual victim.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone who has information about what happened to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

