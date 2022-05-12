Bon Secours opens new freestanding Emergency Center in Chester

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours has opened a new freestanding emergency department in Chester and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The new emergency center is off Route 1 near Moores Lake Road. The 24,000 square foot facility will house the emergency department, imaging center, and occupational health.

Joe Wilkins, the president of Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center spoke about the new emergency center.

“The new Bon Secours Chester Emergency Center is meeting a critical need for residents of the Chester community with increased access to emergency health care services. We are proud to answer the call of our local EMS partners with this new facility and look forward to caring for this community in the days, weeks, and years to come,” Wilkins said. “This facility will help us fill the gap between St. Francis Medical Center and Southside Medical Center providing easier, more convenient access to care for those living in the southern part of our Richmond market.”

The hope is that this will cut down on patient transport times in that area of Chesterfield County.

Doors will officially open to patients on May 25.

