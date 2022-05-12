Healthcare Pros
870 fallen Virginia officers honored at memorial ceremony

The memorial honors the 870 Virginia public safety officers who died in the line of duty.
The memorial honors the 870 Virginia public safety officers who died in the line of duty.
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Youngkin joined the community in remembering fallen law enforcement officers on Thursday.

The governor spoke at the service held at the Commonwealth Public Safety Memorial in Richmond.

The memorial honors the 870 Virginia public safety officers who died in the line of duty.

This comes ahead of National Police Week which starts next week.

