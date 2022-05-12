870 fallen Virginia officers honored at memorial ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Youngkin joined the community in remembering fallen law enforcement officers on Thursday.

Tune in as I deliver remarks at the Law Enforcement Memorial Service for Fallen Officers: https://t.co/okdNJy4vX3 — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) May 12, 2022

The governor spoke at the service held at the Commonwealth Public Safety Memorial in Richmond.

The memorial honors the 870 Virginia public safety officers who died in the line of duty.

This comes ahead of National Police Week which starts next week.

