Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Cool again with Increasing Clouds

Offshore storm continues to cause coastal Flooding, brings increasing rain chances Friday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong offshore storm brings a persistent NE breeze and has big impacts on our weather into the weekend.

Coastal Flood Warning through this afternoon for all our far eastern counties, widespread coastal flooding (2-3 feet of inundation.)

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, cool and breezy. Breezy NE wind 10-20mph, windy near the coast. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Cloudy, cool and breezy with a few sprinkles or showers. Not a rainout. NE wind 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Humid-- Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, afternoon downpours possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Humid-- Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Storms possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

Forecast: Cool and dry plus an offshore storm brings in clouds again Wednesday
Partly to mostly cloudy. Coastal Flood Warning through 1am for all counties on the coastline...
Tuesday evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy
Tuesday Forecast: Cool and Dry plus an offshore storm brings in clouds
Tuesday Forecast: Cool and Dry plus an offshore storm brings in clouds
Tuesday Forecast: Cool and Dry plus an offshore storm brings in clouds
Tuesday Forecast: Cool and Dry plus an offshore storm brings in clouds