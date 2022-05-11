Wednesday Forecast: Cool again with Increasing Clouds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong offshore storm brings a persistent NE breeze and has big impacts on our weather into the weekend.

Coastal Flood Warning through this afternoon for all our far eastern counties, widespread coastal flooding (2-3 feet of inundation.)

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, cool and breezy. Breezy NE wind 10-20mph, windy near the coast. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Cloudy, cool and breezy with a few sprinkles or showers. Not a rainout. NE wind 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Humid-- Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely, afternoon downpours possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Humid-- Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Storms possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s

