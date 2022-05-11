Virginia State University announces new head football coach

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like a new head football coach will be coming to the land of Troy!

GREATER HAPPENS HERE. Today, we welcomed new Head Coach, Dr. Henry Frazier to lead our Trojans Football Team!

In an announcement on Tuesday, Virginia State University said Dr. Henry Fraizer will take over as the university’s head football coach.

“I want to thank Dr. Abdullah, AD Davis, and the entire search committee for giving me the opportunity to return as a head collegiate football coach—a position and responsibility I take extremely seriously,” said Frazier. “VSU is a proud institution of higher education with a great tradition and proud alumni, and it is my honor to serve this community as its head football coach. I so very much look forward to meeting the student-athletes, putting a committed staff together, and continuing the winning ways of VSU Football!”

VSU’s 2022 football season will kick off on the road on Sept. 3 as the Trojans take on the Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne University.

