Virginia State University announces new head football coach

VSU’s 2022 football season will kick off on the road on Sept. 3 as the Trojans take on the...
VSU’s 2022 football season will kick off on the road on Sept. 3 as the Trojans take on the Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne University.(WILX)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like a new head football coach will be coming to the land of Troy!

In an announcement on Tuesday, Virginia State University said Dr. Henry Fraizer will take over as the university’s head football coach.

“I want to thank Dr. Abdullah, AD Davis, and the entire search committee for giving me the opportunity to return as a head collegiate football coach—a position and responsibility I take extremely seriously,” said Frazier.  “VSU is a proud institution of higher education with a great tradition and proud alumni, and it is my honor to serve this community as its head football coach.  I so very much look forward to meeting the student-athletes, putting a committed staff together, and continuing the winning ways of VSU Football!”

VSU’s 2022 football season will kick off on the road on Sept. 3 as the Trojans take on the Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne University.

To read the full press release, click here.

