Virginia Museum of History and Culture to reopen after $30 million renovation

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History and Culture is reopening its doors this weekend after a dramatic $30 million renovation.

Two-thirds of the 250,000-square-foot building has been completely renovated with a new two-story entrance atrium, a new theater, more research space and 50 percent more room for exhibitions.

A new exhibit called “Our Commonwealth” will be the museum’s centerpiece. It is described as a multi-sensory exploration of Virginia’s five major regions.

“The building has been completely transformed so even the people who have been here before are likely not to recognize the museum they saw a few years ago,” said Senior Director Andrew Talkov.

The museum will be hosting a grand reopening celebration free to the public on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 featuring live music, food and museum programming.

