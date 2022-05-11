VDOT marks 20 years of 511 service to Virginia travelers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is celebrating 20 years of 511 service to Virginia residents and travelers with “511 Day.”

The 511 telephone service was launched in 2002 as Virginia’s traveler’s information phone number.

The free service provides real-time travel information 24/7 including incidents, construction, road conditions, and live stream traffic cameras.

