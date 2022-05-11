Two men arrested in connection to Crenshaw Road homicide

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Henrico back in March.

On March 25, officers were called around 5:20 p.m. to the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road for an apparent shooting.

Once on scene, officers found 22-year-old Keyari Blakely with two gunshot wounds. Blakely was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Tuesday, officers located and arrested Devante Crowder, 24, of Chester, and D’Marco Scott, 24, of Richmond in connection to the shooting.

Both men have been charged with 2nd-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Crowder and Scott are being held at the Henrico County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.