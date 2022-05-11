Southbound lane closed on I-95 in Fredericksburg for emergency repair

Healthcare Pros
VDOT will be working to address severe erosion along the shoulder has closed the right lane in the local travel lanes south of the Safety Rest Area through Friday, May 20.(Virginia Department of Transportation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT crews will be working on filling the severe erosion along the shoulder of I-95 southbound in Fredricksburg which will require an extended lane closure in the area.

The southbound lane of I-95 at mile marker 131 will be closed through Friday, May 20 in the local travel lanes just south of the Rappahannock River bridge.

The closure begins south of the on-ramp from the parking lot of the Southbound Safety Rest Area and Welcome Center, and ends north of the exit 130 (Route 3) interchange.

Real-time updates on the status of this emergency repair can be found on 511Virginia.

