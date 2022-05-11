Southbound lane closed on I-95 in Fredericksburg for emergency repair

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - VDOT crews will be working on filling the severe erosion along the shoulder of I-95 southbound in Fredricksburg which will require an extended lane closure in the area.

The southbound lane of I-95 at mile marker 131 will be closed through Friday, May 20 in the local travel lanes just south of the Rappahannock River bridge.

The closure begins south of the on-ramp from the parking lot of the Southbound Safety Rest Area and Welcome Center, and ends north of the exit 130 (Route 3) interchange.

Real-time updates on the status of this emergency repair can be found on 511Virginia.

