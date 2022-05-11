SKITTLES partners with two Richmond artists for Pride 2022 pack design
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - SKITTLES is partnering with two Richmond artists as part of Pride Month.
Richmond residents Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham are among six artists within the LGBTQ+ community who crafted original pack designs that represent how they “see the rainbow” each day.
Each pack will have a QR Code that when scanned will send people to a virtual studio - where they can learn about the artists and the inspiration behind their designs.
To learn more about Ash and Chess’ design, click here.
