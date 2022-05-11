Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Single moms offered free childcare costs in WomenRise Program

United Way is now offering 20 spots to women who qualify for this. That is more than triple the...
United Way is now offering 20 spots to women who qualify for this. That is more than triple the amount of applications available since last year.
By Emily Harrison
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Every single mom knows how hard it can be to raise a child, but it’s especially so for the women who are doing it while pursuing an education. One organization is trying to make it a little bit easier for them now by offering free child care while single moms put themselves through school.

“We want to be part of the solution,” said Sammie McCube, Director of Major Gifts, United Way. “We want to empower women to be able to be single moms without worrying about the stress of finding child care while they study or enter careers.”

United Way is now offering 20 spots to women who qualify for this. That is more than triple the number of applications available since last year, as United Way said they are looking to expand the program.

“This is a lot more than just childcare too,” McCube said. “We offer financial literacy, resume workshops, along with career service training to give them the tools they need to succeed.”

Roughly ten thousand dollars is set aside for each applicant to get the childcare they need while pursuing their dreams. Kaytie White, a successful applicant from 2021, said the scholarship made a world of difference.

“I don’t think I would have passed my second semester without it,” White said. “Having a two-year-old at home while trying to learn about complex body systems and diseases was not as easy as I hoped it would be.”

In the Richmond area, one in three women has an income below the poverty threshold. By giving scholarships to women who have put their educations on hold, United Way hopes it will affect generations of Virginians to open new doors that were previously closed.

The organization will be accepting applications until May 31. To learn more information on how to apply click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

Drivers should use Belt Boulevard and Broad Rock Road to get around the area.
Hull Street closed in both directions due to car crash
Proposed Fall Line Trail would run through some Colonial Heights neighborhoods.
Proposed Fall Line Trail sparking safety concerns
Doctor (gynecologist or psychiatrist) consulting and examining woman patient's health in...
OBGYN sees surge in appointments, birth control concerns in light of Roe V. Wade
Hunting Dogs
Private property owners sue over Virginia’s hunting dog law