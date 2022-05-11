Single moms offered free childcare costs in WomenRise Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Every single mom knows how hard it can be to raise a child, but it’s especially so for the women who are doing it while pursuing an education. One organization is trying to make it a little bit easier for them now by offering free child care while single moms put themselves through school.

“We want to be part of the solution,” said Sammie McCube, Director of Major Gifts, United Way. “We want to empower women to be able to be single moms without worrying about the stress of finding child care while they study or enter careers.”

United Way is now offering 20 spots to women who qualify for this. That is more than triple the number of applications available since last year, as United Way said they are looking to expand the program.

“This is a lot more than just childcare too,” McCube said. “We offer financial literacy, resume workshops, along with career service training to give them the tools they need to succeed.”

Roughly ten thousand dollars is set aside for each applicant to get the childcare they need while pursuing their dreams. Kaytie White, a successful applicant from 2021, said the scholarship made a world of difference.

“I don’t think I would have passed my second semester without it,” White said. “Having a two-year-old at home while trying to learn about complex body systems and diseases was not as easy as I hoped it would be.”

In the Richmond area, one in three women has an income below the poverty threshold. By giving scholarships to women who have put their educations on hold, United Way hopes it will affect generations of Virginians to open new doors that were previously closed.

The organization will be accepting applications until May 31. To learn more information on how to apply click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.