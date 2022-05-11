Richmond council budget includes pay raises for first responders

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond first responders will get over $17 million from the council’s 2023 budget which includes pay raises of at least 5%.

This raise is a long time coming according to first responders. They say they often have to put in mandatory overtime and struggle to reach all of the emergency calls around the city.

“Officers are now being forced to work on their days off and it has no end in sight, especially coming up with the warmer weather,” said Brendan Leavy, President of Richmond Coalition of Police “We have officer safety issues basically every single day.”

Funds will be used to offer competitive pay for first responders to increase recruitment and retention efforts and address staffing shortages.

“We’ve been losing individuals to Chesterfield and Henrico and I want individuals to make a decision based upon what’s good for their family not just about how much they’re getting paid,” said 9th District City Councilmember Michael Jones.

First responders say that addressing the staffing issues will take time as it often takes a year or longer to train new police officers and firefighters.

“These pay raises are not going to change our staffing issues overnight or even 6 months from now,” said Leavy.

City employees also see a 5% salary increase in the budget.

While Richmond schools will get an additional $15 million. The new budget is set to take effect in July.

“Are we exactly where we want to be right now?” said Councilmember Jones. “No, but this is definitely a step in the right direction.”

While the budget has been approved by the council, it won’t be official until the state budget is finalized.

