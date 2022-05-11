Richmond city leaders commemorate COVID-19 victims with plaque

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city leaders gathered at Powhatan Hill Park on Tuesday to honor the lives of those who have died due to COVID-19 over the past two and a half years.

Mayor Levar Stoney and other city leaders like City Councilmember Cynthia Newbille dedicated a memorial plaque in hope that families can come to the park to remember their loved ones and find closure.

“Well this will allow us to never forget, it will also be a reminder of what work we still need to do to ensure that we lose no more or certainly minimize the numbers lost,” said Newbille.

The park is the same spot where two oak trees were planted last year.

