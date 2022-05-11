Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond city leaders commemorate COVID-19 victims with plaque

Richmond city leaders gathered to Powhatan Hill Park to commemorate the lives lost in the city...
Richmond city leaders gathered to Powhatan Hill Park to commemorate the lives lost in the city due to COVID-19(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city leaders gathered at Powhatan Hill Park on Tuesday to honor the lives of those who have died due to COVID-19 over the past two and a half years.

Mayor Levar Stoney and other city leaders like City Councilmember Cynthia Newbille dedicated a memorial plaque in hope that families can come to the park to remember their loved ones and find closure.

“Well this will allow us to never forget, it will also be a reminder of what work we still need to do to ensure that we lose no more or certainly minimize the numbers lost,” said Newbille.

The park is the same spot where two oak trees were planted last year.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

The board talked about a transgender policy during closed session, but didn't address it...
Hanover school board discusses code of conduct changes, transgender policy
Hill's remains were moved for a fourth time on July 1, 1891.
Richmond City Council takes next step in removing A.P. Hill statue
Since 2020, the city says it has been working with the family of Hill on moving the body of the...
Richmond city council takes next step in removing A.P. Hill statue
VDOT will be working to address severe erosion along the shoulder has closed the right lane in...
Southbound lane closed on I-95 in Fredericksburg for emergency repair
File Photo
Virginia Museum of History and Culture to reopen after $30 million renovation