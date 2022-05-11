Richmond city council takes next step in removing A.P. Hill statue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council took the next step Monday night in removing the last standing confederate monument in the city.

City leaders adopted a resolution to get the Circuit Court involved to speed up the process of removing the A.P. Hill statue from Laburnum Ave.

Since 2020, the city says it has been working with the family of Hill on moving the body of the confederate general.

“We’ve offered some options to the family, that obviously the city would hope that they would choose,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, said.

One of those options presented in Oct. 2021 was to relocate Hill’s remains to a cemetery in Culpepper, an offer the city says it has yet to hear back on.

“What the city council voted on last night was for us to ask the courts to give us the ability to reinter General Hill’s remains and it’s my hope that we come to a resolution as soon as possible,” Stoney said.

The city says it hopes the court will see it has tried working with the family and give it permission to move Hill to another location.

City residents who live near the statue at the intersection of Laburnum Ave. and Heritage Rd. say part of the reason they want to see the statue come down is that they feel it causes many accidents.

“It is dangerous, it is a nuisance, and we have car accidents here at least once or twice a week,” Heather DM, a resident living nearby, said.

At Monday night’s meeting, Councilperson Ann-Frances Lambert called the section of road the most dangerous intersection in the city of Richmond.

According to crash data from Virginia DMV, in 2020 there were 17 crashes at the statue and 12 just last year.

“I was here one day and saw a huge semi-truck turn in front of the statue instead of going all the way around it and was going down the opposite side of traffic,” DM said.

The resolution passed on Monday will also allow the city to donate the Hill statue to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia once it’s removed.

The city says once the statue is removed the area will be paved until more feedback is heard from the community on what to put in its place.

