One man dead while driving motorcycle, colliding with car

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man has died after colliding with a car while riding a motorcycle.

At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, a man was driving his motorcycle westbound on Hull Street when he collided with a sedan on the intersection of East 37th Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene when the Richmond Police Department Crash Team arrived. The driver and sole occupant of the sedan stayed on the scene. She was not injured in the incident.

Hull Street was closed due to a crash in both directions as police investigated.

Hull Street is CLOSED in both directions at East 37th Street due to a collision. #RVA

Motorists should use Belt Boulevard and Broad Rock Road to bypass the area. pic.twitter.com/VOKbwtbMQm — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) May 11, 2022

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone who may have any further information about this incident can contact Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolines at 804-646-8671 or jason.ozolins@rva.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.