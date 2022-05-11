One man dead while driving motorcycle, colliding with car

Healthcare Pros
Drivers should use Belt Boulevard and Broad Rock Road to get around the area.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man has died after colliding with a car while riding a motorcycle.

At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, a man was driving his motorcycle westbound on Hull Street when he collided with a sedan on the intersection of East 37th Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene when the Richmond Police Department Crash Team arrived. The driver and sole occupant of the sedan stayed on the scene. She was not injured in the incident.

Hull Street was closed due to a crash in both directions as police investigated.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone who may have any further information about this incident can contact Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolines at 804-646-8671 or jason.ozolins@rva.gov.

