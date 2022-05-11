Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Liberty University, Jane Does settle lawsuit over Title IX cases

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has settled a lawsuit against the school that claimed the university made serious errors in its handling of harassments, sexual assault, rapes and pregnancies of students and employees of the university.

The complaint, filed in the Eastern District of New York, included the testimony of 12 Jane Does. The majority of the plaintiffs identified as students of Liberty University. Others were employees of Liberty University.

The lawsuit, which was filed in 2021, alleged wrongdoing by the university going back to 2005.

It claimed Liberty University created an unsafe campus environment, saying it “has intentionally created a campus environment where sexual assaults and rapes are foreseeably more likely to occur than they would in the absence of Liberty’s policies.”

WDBJ7 reached out to Jack Larkin of Gawthrop Greenwood, PC, the attorney who represented the Does, for comment on the settlement.

“The terms of the settlement are confidential in nature and there’s really nothing I can say about it beyond that the parties to the suit have resolved their differences, and the matter is settled,” Larkin wrote in an email.

WDBJ7 has reached out to Liberty University for comment.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

VSU’s 2022 football season will kick off on the road on Sept. 3 as the Trojans take on the...
Virginia State University announces new head football coach
Codi Bigsby was reported missing by his father back in January
It’s been over 100 days since Codi Bigsby went missing in Hampton
Virginians are feeling pain at the pump and at the grocery stores. Governor Glenn Youngkin is...
News to Know for May 11: Youngkin reacts to rising gas prices; Henrico pushes car payment tax deadline; Hanover School Board update
Henrico pushes car payment tax deadline to Aug. 5