Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Judge announces he’ll block DeSantis’ redistricting plan

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. A...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. A congressional map approved by DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives, a judge said Wednesday.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file)
By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives, a state judge said Wednesday.

Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said he would issue a formal order Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November’s election. He made it clear he would rule in favor of voting rights groups challenging the maps.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

The ring box pulled from the burning car in Williamson County.
WATCH: Engagement ring found in car fire leads to impromptu proposal
Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle
Ashley Molesso & Chess Needham
SKITTLES partners with two Richmond artists for Pride 2022 pack design
Just as Americans gear up for summer road trips, the price of oil remains stubbornly high.
US inflation dips from 4-decade high but still causing pain
FILE - Sgt. Kevin Fowler organizes food at a food bank distribution by the Greater Cleveland...
High inflation leaves food banks struggling to meet needs