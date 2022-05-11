Healthcare Pros
It’s been over 100 days since Codi Bigsby went missing in Hampton

Codi Bigsby was reported missing by his father back in January
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been more than 100 days since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby disappeared in Hampton - and there’s still been no sighting of him.

According to WVEC, back in January, Cory Bigsby - Codi’s father reported him missing. Cory says he last saw his son around 2:00 a.m. that day in their home.

Missing Virginia 4-year-old’s mother releases statement

Despite search efforts coming up short over the last 14 weeks, the community remains united in trying to bring Codi home.

