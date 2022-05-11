Henrico pushes car payment tax deadline to Aug. 5

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Higher car values led to higher personal property taxes across central Virginia. Now Henrico is working to provide some relief.

County leaders voted unanimously to pass part one of the county’s tax relief plan - pushing back the payment deadline to Aug. 5.

Supervisors will take up the second part of the tax relief plan later this summer. That is a 52-cent tax rate credit that will be applied to the second payment due in December.

