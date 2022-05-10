Healthcare Pros
Woman charged after family member was stabbed over the weekend

Lydia Ford
Lydia Ford(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville woman has been taken into custody after an incident over the weekend

On May 8, at 8:40 p.m. deputies responded to the 6300 block of Wedgewood Road for the report of a domestic dispute.

Once on scene, deputies found a man who had been stabbed in the stomach. The victim received medical attention and was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies said they have arrested and charged Lydia Ford, 66, with felony malicious wounding and Misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member.

