Woman charged after family member was stabbed over the weekend

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville woman has been taken into custody after an incident over the weekend

On May 8, at 8:40 p.m. deputies responded to the 6300 block of Wedgewood Road for the report of a domestic dispute.

Once on scene, deputies found a man who had been stabbed in the stomach. The victim received medical attention and was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies said they have arrested and charged Lydia Ford, 66, with felony malicious wounding and Misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.