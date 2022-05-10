Woman charged after family member was stabbed over the weekend
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville woman has been taken into custody after an incident over the weekend
On May 8, at 8:40 p.m. deputies responded to the 6300 block of Wedgewood Road for the report of a domestic dispute.
Once on scene, deputies found a man who had been stabbed in the stomach. The victim received medical attention and was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Deputies said they have arrested and charged Lydia Ford, 66, with felony malicious wounding and Misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.