Virginia Del. Danica Roem announces state Senate bid

Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William.
Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -Democratic Del. Danica Roem is jumping into a 2023 race for an open northern Virginia state Senate seat.

The lawmaker made history as an openly transgender candidate in her initial bid for state office and says she’s ready to continue representing her constituents in the legislature’s upper chamber.

Roem says she doesn’t expect a primary challenge in her bid to represent the competitive, newly redrawn 30th Senate District, which encompasses part of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

Roem’s mix of legislative experience, fundraising ability and her national profile will make her a formidable candidate in a year when Democrats will be looking to defend or expand their 21-19 Senate majority.

So far only one Republican has gotten in the race.

