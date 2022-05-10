Healthcare Pros
Tunnel contractor pokes through Virginia Capitol ceiling

FILE - Workers work on a section of the Capitol tunnel from the General Assembly building to...
FILE - Workers work on a section of the Capitol tunnel from the General Assembly building to the Capitol, March 8, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Dena Potter, a spokeswoman for the state agency overseeing the project, said the Capitol was briefly evacuated on March 14, 2022, after a contractor working on the $25 million tunnel “inadvertently” poked through the ceiling of a subterranean Capitol extension causing debris to fall into the visitors center cafe. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -A contractor working on a $25 million tunnel that will connect Virginia’s Capitol to a nearby legislative office building “inadvertently” poked through the ceiling of a subterranean Capitol extension earlier this year, causing debris to fall into the visitors center cafe.

That’s according to a spokeswoman for the state agency overseeing the project. She says the Capitol was briefly evacuated on March 14 while crews evaluated the damage.

The cafe was closed at the time and no workers were inside.

The underground area will be closed for the rest of the year while the tunnel and a roofing repair project are underway.

