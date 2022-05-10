Tuesday Forecast: Cool and Dry plus an offshore storm brings in clouds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong offshore storm brings a persistent NE breeze and has big impacts on our weather through the weekend.

Tuesday: Sunshine west with clouds East. Highs in the upper 60s. Richmond gets some increasing clouds midday. Coastal Flood Warning through the afternoon for all counties on the coastline. Moderate to major tidal flooding with 1-3 feet of inundation.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy with a slight shower chance. Highs in upper 60s. (Rain Chance 20%)

Thursday: Cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows near 60, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Cloudy with areas of light rain likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

