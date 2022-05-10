Richmond City Council approves $2.7 billion 2023 budget
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council has passed a $2.7 billion budget for next year.
Here’s where’s some of the money will go
- More than $17 million will go to first responder pay
- City employees will see a 5% salary increase
- The lowest-paid employees will now make $17 dollars an hour
- Richmond Schools will get an additional $15 million
Keep in mind, that all of these budgets are contingent on what happens with the state budget - which has yet to be finalized.
To read the city’s full budget plan, click here.
