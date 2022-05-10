Healthcare Pros
Richmond City Council approves $2.7 billion 2023 budget

Richmond City Council has passed a $2.7 billion budget for next year.
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council has passed a $2.7 billion budget for next year.

Here’s where’s some of the money will go

  • More than $17 million will go to first responder pay
  • City employees will see a 5% salary increase
  • The lowest-paid employees will now make $17 dollars an hour
  • Richmond Schools will get an additional $15 million
Richmond Mayor’s $836 million budget includes pay raises for police, fire and city employees

Keep in mind, that all of these budgets are contingent on what happens with the state budget - which has yet to be finalized.

To read the city’s full budget plan, click here.

