Richmond City Council approves $2.7 billion 2023 budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council has passed a $2.7 billion budget for next year.

Here’s where’s some of the money will go

More than $17 million will go to first responder pay

City employees will see a 5% salary increase

The lowest-paid employees will now make $17 dollars an hour

Richmond Schools will get an additional $15 million

Keep in mind, that all of these budgets are contingent on what happens with the state budget - which has yet to be finalized.

