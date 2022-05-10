Healthcare Pros
Police: Man faces attempted capital murder for firing at Richmond officers

Jonathan Wilson was charged on an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of attempted capital murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 51-year-old man faces multiple charges for firing on officers on Saturday night.

Police say Jonathan Wilson, of Richmond, fired in the direction of Second Precinct officers just before 11 p.m. in the 1800 block of Joplin Avenue.

Police were initially called to the Oak Grove neighborhood after a tip that someone matched the description of a suspect in an assault and robbery at an ATM last week.

Officers say they attempted to gather information from the suspect, but he provided false information.

“The suspect walked away, turned, produced a firearm and fired in the direction of the officers,” the Richmond Police Department said in a news release. “The three officers at the scene took cover as the individual fled on foot.”

With the assistance of a K-9 unit, the suspect - Wilson - was located in the backyard of a nearby residence.

Wilson was arrested and charged on an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of attempted capital murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“This was a dangerous situation that could have resulted in tragedy,” said Chief of Police Gerald M. Smith. “These officers showed great restraint as they calmly assembled the resources and personnel to control the area and strategically search for this violent offender.

Detectives are working to determine if Wilson is connected to the ATM assault and robbery as well as other recent incidents. Police say the firearm Wilson used was reported stolen from a vehicle 10 days earlier.

