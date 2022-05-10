News to Know for May 10: Hanover Transgender policy meeting; Students across VA walk out of class to support abortion access; New Kent rehab facility voted down

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The rights of transgender students will once again become a focus for the Hanover County School Board during a meeting Tuesday night. Let’s dive into what that meeting could entail along with our other top headlines.

Hanover’s Transgender Policy on School Board Meeting Agenda

School leaders are set to have a closed meeting with legal counsel about the district’s controversial transgender policy.

This is the second time in less than a week they’ve had one of these meetings. It’s still not clear what came out of that first meeting.

A legal battle is currently brewing between the district and the ACLU over the move not to adopt a transgender bathroom policy.

The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m.

Nationwide Manhunt Comes to an End

An 11-day manhunt for an escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer has come to an end.

Officials say officers conducting surveillance spotted Vicky White exiting a hotel with a wig on in Indiana Monday.

Then, she and Casey White got into a car and drove away. A short pursuit began and ended after their car collided with law enforcement.

Officials say at that point Vicky White - who was driving - shot herself. She later died at the hospital.

”Well the lesson’s that I think I’ve learned and I think everybody’s learned, you don’t know who you can trust. You know, I had every bit of trust in Vicky White. You know she has been an exemplary employee and what in the world provoked her, prompted her to pull a stunt like this I don’t know. I don’t know if we’ll ever know,” Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

Casey White was taken to the hospital after the crash. Officials say he will be brought back to Alabama.

Students Across Virginia Walk Out of Class To Support Abortion Access

Across Virginia - hundreds of students walked out of class at more than 40 schools yesterday - to show their support for abortion access.

This comes one week after a draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked - showing a majority want to overturn Roe versus Wade.

A conversation stirring debate on both sides.

“We believe it is necessary that people have the right over their own bodies. What we’re seeing here is government interference and I believe that the government should not interfere. I believe that we are guaranteed the right to privacy,” Abby Garber of Generation Ratify Virginia said.

“We’re cautiously optimistic. This is obviously a draft. We are not yet at a final opinion, but we do believe the court is in the right direction. That they are working to protect human life and we believe this is where our nation needs to go,” Victoria Cobb of The Family Foundation said.

Generation Ratify Virginia, which organized the walkout says more protests are planned for the end of the week.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Jason Miyares sent NBC12 the following statement:

“Everyone has the right to respectfully and peacefully protest in America, but schools also have the right to administer consequences for missing class.”

On Wednesday, lawmakers from the Senate are expected to vote on a bill that would codify abortion rights in federal law. A final decision from the Supreme Court is expected this summer.

New Kent Supervisors Vote Against Drug Rehabilitation Center

The Board of Supervisors voted to turn down - turning a former summer camp into a drug rehabilitation center.

“Faith Recovery” - A Newport News-based recovery program was looking to move its center into the former Makemie Woods Summer Camp.

During public comment, neighbors spoke about how programs like this can save lives, but many made it clear to the board that they did not want the program in their backyards.

“We ask you not to bring these 40 students, addicts, alcoholics felons, plus a host of others into our community. They do not belong here,” said one county resident.

“I hear the not in my backyard but where in whose backyard is it okay?” said John Lockwood.

We reached out to Faith Recovery who says they’re disappointed in the board’s decision - adding the group will continue to look for the right fit.

Cool & Dry

Today will be a cool and dry day, but a strong offshore storm could have an impact on our weather through the weekend.

Sunshine west with clouds East. Highs in the upper 60s. Richmond gets some increasing clouds midday.

Final Thought

“Stand up for what is right even if you’re standing alone.”― Suzy Kassem

