New Kent BOS votes down turning former summer camp into drug rehab center

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Monday night to not allow a faith-based drug rehabilitation center to move into a former summer camp in the county.

Monday night’s meeting was filled with county residents in favor of the center coming to the county and others who wanted to express their concerns.

The new center would have been run by the organization, Faith Recovery, which was looking to leave its current location in downtown Newport News and, with a conditional use permit, move into the former Makemie Wood Summer Camp.

The camp would have been a new home to up to 40 people who may have been looking to seek help with addiction.

“The emphasis of how desperate we need these facilities more and more each day cannot be expressed enough, they save lives, they saved my life,” a county resident said during the public commenting period.

While there were some residents who expressed the need for the center, several people were dressed in orange Monday night and asked the group to set up shop somewhere else.

“I’m here to officially present the board with petitions signed by New Kent citizens and taxpayers who are asking you to deny this conditional use permit,” a county resident in opposition of the center said.

Faith Recovery Director, Travis Hall, was at the meeting to explain to the community why the program was looking to move its center from Hampton Roads.

He said he felt New Kent County would provide a better home for those recovering who otherwise may be tempted to relapse in downtown Newport News.

Hall also talked about how the program selects candidates who want help carefully, but it was not enough to sway the board.

“We ask you not to bring these 40 students, addicts, alcoholics felons, plus a host of others into our community,” a county resident said. “They do not belong here.”

The supervisors all voted to deny the permit except for District 5 supervisor, John Lockwood who believes a program like this is needed now more than ever in New Kent.

“I drove past two residences that I personally reported to the sheriff’s office, that were dealing with drug issues on my way to Makemie Woods from my house,” Lockwood said. “So it’s not like it doesn’t exist it’s not like it doesn’t exist everywhere in our community”

Hall says while he’s disappointed in the board’s decision, his organization will continue to look for the next right fit.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.