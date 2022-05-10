Henrico teen found safe in Va beach after missing for over 2 months

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police have located a missing 15-year-old who was last seen in the county on May 1.

On Sunday, May 1 police responded to the 8000 block of W. Broad Street on the report of a missing teen.

Quians “KeKe” Champion was last seen around 10:20 p.m. that day getting into a black truck with an unknown make and model with most of her belongings.

On Monday, July 11 Quains was found safe in Virginia Beach.

Police say they have investigated other instances in which Champion has run away from home before.

