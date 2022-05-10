Healthcare Pros
Henrico police searching for missing teen seen over week ago

Quians "Keke" Champion was last seen around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 getting into a black...
Quians "Keke" Champion was last seen around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 getting into a black truck with most of her belongings.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are currently looking for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen in the county over a week ago.

On Sunday, May 1 police responded to the 8000 block of W. Broad Street on the report of a missing teen.

Quian “KeKe” Champion was last seen around 10:20 p.m. that day getting into a black truck with an unknown make and model with most of her belongings. She is known to have ties to the Virginia Beach area.

She is described as biracial, 5′4″, 150 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say they have investigated other instances in which Champion has run away from home before, but they would still like to bring her back safely.

If anyone has seen Champion or knows where she is staying, contact the local police department or Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

