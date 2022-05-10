Healthcare Pros
Field Day RVA returns this Saturday after two-year hiatus

Field Day RVA is making its return on May 14
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A community fundraising event benefiting education in the city is returning after a two-year hiatus.

Field Day RVA is set to take place on May 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bon Secours Training Center located at 2401 West Leigh Street.

The event raises money for the Richmond nonprofit Higher Achievement which partners with Richmond Public Schools to provide academic enrichment in order to close the achievement gap during middle school.

Katey Comerford, the organization’s Executive Director spoke about the event’s return.

“We were disappointed when our 2020 and 2021 events had to be postponed, but could not be more thrilled to be back this year. Higher Achievement Richmond has profound impacts on the middle school scholars within Richmond, and this event is a great way to support our mission,” Comerford said.

Teams of five to nine people register to compete in field day events including water balloon toss, relay races, capture the flag corn hole, and tug of war. There will also be prizes, music, beer, and food trucks.

For more information, click here.

