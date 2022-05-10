Bullet shot into Attorney General’s office building window

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bullet was fired into a window of the Attorney General’s office building

Police were called to the Barbara Johns Building at 7:13 p.m. on Monday, May 9 for a report of a bullet fired from outside.

The housekeeping staff found a bullet on the sixth floor of Attorney General Jason Miyares’s office.

According to police, one of the windows also had a small round hole near the top similar to a bullet hole.

A statement to employees says there’s no indication that this incident was specifically targeted at the Attorney General’s office or any individual employee in the building.

Capitol police are providing more security and patrols by their officers over the next few days to ensure safety.

There will be a greater security presence at the building for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.