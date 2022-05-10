Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges

Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at...
Young Thug performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. The Atlanta rapper, whose name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was arrested Monday, May 9, 2022, in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state's RICO act and street gang charges, according to jail records.(Source: Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Rapper Young Thug was one of 28 people indicted Monday in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act and street gang charges, according to jail records.

The Atlanta rapper, whose name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was arrested at his home in Buckhead, an Atlanta neighborhood just north of downtown. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

The conspiracy charge dates back to 2013 and the gang charge to 2018, the jail record says.

Young Thug is allegedly one of three founders of the Young Slime Life, “a criminal street gang that started in late 2012″ in Atlanta, the indictment says. YSL is affiliated with the national Bloods gang, officials said. Charges include “Preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity including murder, assault and threats of violence.”

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel told local media that, “Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever” and that he would “fight till his last drop of blood to clear him.”

He will make his first court appearance on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Also indicted on Monday were Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and aspiring rapper Christian Eppinger, who was already in jail, accused of shooting an Atlanta Police officer six times in February. It was not immediately known if Gunna, who is accused of conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO act, has been arrested.

In April 2021 Young Thug and Gunna posted bail for 30 low-level inmates who were unable to afford the costs themselves.

Young Thug’s record label has been called YSL Records or Young Stoner Life Records. The label refers to its artists as part of the “Slime Family,” and a compilation album called “Slime Language 2″ hit No. 1 on the charts in April 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

Florence Ngwu was a 49-year-old mother of four who worked as a nurse, according to friends and...
Mom of 4 dies after hit-and-run on Mother’s Day
Police continue to search for the truck driver involved in the incident, who fled the scene.
VIDEO: Woman dies after being pinned between cars outside her home
The FDA is working with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.
Data shows 40% of baby formula brands out of stock
Amber Alerts for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos issued in...
Amber Alert canceled for 2 children from Louisiana
Police said the victims, two boys and a girl, were 8 to 12 years old.
Mom arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home