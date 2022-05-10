Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

5 people hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie

Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 460 around 9:15 Monday night
Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 460 around 9:15 Monday night(Namozine Volunteer Fire & EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Five people have been sent to the hospital following a crash that happened Monday night.

At 9:15 p.m. Namozine Volunteer Fire & EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 460. Once on scene, crews found two vehicles in the median with five people hurt.

One person was trapped in a vehicle and unable to get out due to the damage.

Crews were able to remove the person from the car by removing the driver’s side door.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

Field Day RVA is making its return on May 14
Field Day RVA returns this Saturday after two-year hiatus
Lydia Ford
Woman charged after family member was stabbed over the weekend
Dominion Energy offices in Richmond, Va.
Amid global energy price spikes, Dominion customers’ bills could rise between 12 and 20 percent
Richmond City Council has passed a $2.7 billion budget for next year.
Richmond City Council approves $2.7 billion 2023 budget