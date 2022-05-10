5 people hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Five people have been sent to the hospital following a crash that happened Monday night.

At 9:15 p.m. Namozine Volunteer Fire & EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 460. Once on scene, crews found two vehicles in the median with five people hurt.

One person was trapped in a vehicle and unable to get out due to the damage.

Crews were able to remove the person from the car by removing the driver’s side door.

