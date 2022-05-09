Zach Williams coming to Richmond this fall
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grammy-Award-winning artist Zach Williams will be making his way to the Dominion Energy Center this fall.
The singer will perform at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre on Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets go on sale on May 13 at noon, and will also be available at the main box office located at 6 North Laurel Street.
Special guest Ben Fuller will also perform.
