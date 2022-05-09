Victims identified in double shooting in Fairfield Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department identified two people killed in a double shooting in Fairfield Court early Friday.

Officers were called to Rosetta Street around 1:45 a.m. and found both people shot multiple times. The man - 38-year-old Jermorlo Butler of Aylett - was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman - 42-year-old Demetrise Simmons of Richmond - was rushed to a local hospital and died later in the day.

At this point, police are not sharing any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

