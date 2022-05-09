Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Victims identified in double shooting in Fairfield Court

Two people were shot on Rosetta Street around 1:45 a.m., according to Richmond Police.
Two people were shot on Rosetta Street around 1:45 a.m., according to Richmond Police.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department identified two people killed in a double shooting in Fairfield Court early Friday.

Officers were called to Rosetta Street around 1:45 a.m. and found both people shot multiple times. The man - 38-year-old Jermorlo Butler of Aylett - was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman - 42-year-old Demetrise Simmons of Richmond - was rushed to a local hospital and died later in the day.

At this point, police are not sharing any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

One person is dead after a shooting on Chateau Drive overnight Friday.
Police identify Chesterfield man killed in Richmond shooting
The city's department of public works says adding bike lanes during routine paving operations...
Richmond adding more bike lanes to get people out of cars
Zach Williams (Source: KAIT)
Zach Williams coming to Richmond this fall
Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations sightly rise as new cases pop up around the commonwealth.
COVID testing positivity rate in Virginia climbs to over 12%