RPS to update parents on plan to rezone River City Middle School students

One week ago, the board voted to move some students from River City Middle to Lucille Brown,...
One week ago, the board voted to move some students from River City Middle to Lucille Brown, Boushall, and Binford Middle Schools to help with overcrowding.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week, Richmond School leaders will begin contacting families impacted by the River City rezoning.

One week ago, the board voted to move some students from River City Middle to Lucille Brown, Boushall, and Binford Middle Schools to help with overcrowding.

Now the district is set to start explaining what this means for families by phone or in person.

The middle school open enrollment period also starts this week. There are fewer open enrollment seats up for grabs at those schools because of the change.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

