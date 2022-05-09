News to Know for May 9: Classes start at Clark Springs; RRHA holding rent assistance sessions; Mother, daughter share special bond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia mother and daughter have a lot in common - but perhaps the most unique thing is their shared careers in nursing. Let’s dive into this special bond along with our other top headlines!

Classes Start At Clark Springs Elementary

Richmond Public School leaders have a massive week ahead - as they get ready to close out this school year and prepare for the next one.

The first big change - is that today, Fox Elementary students will officially make the move to Clark Springs.

Crews have been working around the clock since March 24 to get this building ready. New exterior doors have been installed and the floors have been cleaned.

After students finish out the school year, more construction will happen over the summer.

That’s to help make sure this building can support students and staff until the Fox building is ready for classes again.

George Wythe Reimagined

Richmond Public Schools is still looking for your input about a new George Wythe High School.

It wants your help deciding if the school should be arts or stem-themed. RPS is hosting a meeting tonight at 4:30 to discuss reimagining the school.

That will be at the current high school on Crutchfield Street.

RRHA Holding Special Sessions On Rent Assistance

We are just less than a week away from Virginia’s Rent Relief Program closing to new applications.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working to make sure residents who are behind on payments get the help they need - before the window closes.

At last check - the agency says nearly 700 residents still needed to complete those applications.

It will continue to have meetings at different property management offices throughout the week for help with the paperwork. It starts today at the Hillside Office.

The rent relief program will stop accepting new applications at 11:59 p.m. on May 15.

For more information, call RRHA at (804) 780-4200.

Mother & Daughter’s Special Bond

Judith DiMeo and her daughter Denise Weisburg have a lot in common - but perhaps the most unique thing is their shared careers in nursing.

Judith DiMeo, now retired, got her nursing degree in the 80′s. Soon after she took her first nursing job at HCA Virginia’s Chippenham Hospital.

“It was wonderful to be able to have somebody and help them get well or help them to the end of their life,” Judith recalled.

It was a career move that would eventually inspire her own daughter, Denise, to chase after a nursing degree of her own.

“I initially went away to business school and hated it.. I hated it...I’m like I’m gonna come back and go to VCU, and at that time I called it MCV, and I’m going to go to the nursing school and follow in my mom’s footsteps,” Denise explained.

Judith helped Denise through nursing school, especially during tough times.

Both women are grateful to share their love of nursing, inspiring each other to be better in their careers and in life.

Even though Judith is retired now she still makes an impact at local hospitals, making blankets and donating them to babies being cared for.

Sunshine Returns To Kickoff The Workweek!

Sun returns today with temperatures climbing back near average for this time of year by the mid-week.

Today will be mostly sunny with lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid-60s.

Final Thought

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” – Jimmy Dean

