Man faces attempted murder charge in Hanover shooting

Marshall Travis Wooten, 31, of Ashland faces multiple charges after a shooting on May 8, 2022.
Marshall Travis Wooten, 31, of Ashland faces multiple charges after a shooting on May 8, 2022.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - An Ashland man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting on East Patrick Henry Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at 3:06 p.m. and found that both the victim and suspect had fled the scene.

“Descriptions of the suspect and victim were obtained and quickly given out to deputies in the area,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Shortly after, deputies located the suspect, Marshall Travis Wooten, on East Patrick Henry Road and he was taken into custody by deputies without incident.”

Wooten, 31, faces charges of attempted murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804-780-1000.

