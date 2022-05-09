HCPS to give bonuses and higher pay for full-time employees next school year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools are implementing new measures to retain current staff and recruit new members by supporting their financial needs and adding ways to lessen the workloads of current staff.

The school division sent a message to employees on Monday that they will implement the following for the 2022-23 school year:

All returning full-time employees will receive a $500 bonus at the start of the year. The bonus is a one-time payment.

An increased starting pay for new teachers to fill critical vacancies and help reduce the workload of existing staff. Teachers with limited experience and a bachelor’s degree will earn $50,464 in the new school year compared to the $48,033 these instructors earned in the 2021-22 school year. Beginning teachers with a master’s degree and limited experience will earn $52,887 compared to $50,338.

A $500 bonus will be offered to employees who refer someone who is hired for a full-time HCPS job. Full-time staff members can fill out a form referring someone they know for a position as a full-time teacher, instructional assistant, nurse psychologist, social worker, bus driver, custodian, or school nutrition services staff member. The candidate referred must be new to HCPS and they must be referred by Aug. 15. If the person referred is hired, the staff member who referred them will get $500. The staff members must be full-time employees with HCPS through Nov. 30.

Two new days off will be added to the school calendar to promote physical and mental health for HCPS staff. Schools and offices will be closed during the two wellness days.

“Our staff members are the ‘heart of Henrico,’ and these measures express that,” said Amy Cashwell, HCPS superintendent. “We’ll continue to work for opportunities to boost staff pay, benefits and well-being wherever possible. I want to thank the Henrico School Board and school division staff who worked to make these measures a reality. This continued investment in our workforce will help keep public education in Henrico County strong and continue our status as a compensation leader.”

