Forecast: Sunshine returns to start the workweek

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun returns today with temperatures climbing back near average for this time of year by the mid-week.

Coastal Flood Warning through Tuesday at noon for all counties on the coastline. Moderate to major tidal flooding likely with 1-3 feet of inundation.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible late. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.