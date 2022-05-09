Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Sunshine returns to start the workweek

Temperatures gradually rise through the week
By Sophia Armata
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun returns today with temperatures climbing back near average for this time of year by the mid-week.

Coastal Flood Warning through Tuesday at noon for all counties on the coastline. Moderate to major tidal flooding likely with 1-3 feet of inundation.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible late. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

