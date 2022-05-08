Tree falls on Chesterfield home, damages car

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A tree fell on a Chesterfield house, leaving it inhabitable and also leaving one person displaced.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, Chesterfield Fire responded to a tree in a home in the 7900 block of Stiles Road.

Neighbors we spoke with said around that time they could hear a big brushing sound like the canopy was falling down to the ground, and then a big thud.

“We looked out the window at first and we didn’t see any trees down or anything like that but then I got a flashlight and went out on the porch and then I heard our neighbor say ‘Hey the tree fell on our house,’” Lee Berdick, the next-door neighbor said.

Berdick said his neighbor was inside when the home when the tree fell but did not have any injuries.

The large tree fell across the roof of the home causing major damage to one side and damaging a car in the driveway.

Berdick said when fire arrived crews turned off the power to the home and told his neighbor he could no longer occupy it.

He says this isn’t the first time a tree has fallen on a home in his neighborhood, just three years ago he said a similar situation happened to another neighbor.

The person living in the house now is staying with a relative.

