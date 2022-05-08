Healthcare Pros
One person in Henrico hospitalized after Mother’s Day shooting

Henrico police are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Mother's Day.
Henrico police are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Mother’s Day.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, May 8 Henrico Police and Fire responded to the 9000 block of Lydell Drive on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, a person was found and taken to a local hospital.

Authorities say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

