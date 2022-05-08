Mother and daughter share special bond over nursing career

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Judith DiMeo and her daughter Denise Weisburg have a lot in common - but perhaps the most unique thing is their shared careers in nursing.

Judith DiMeo, now retired, got her nursing degree in the 80′s. Soon after she took her first nursing job at Chippenham Hospital.

“It was wonderful to be able to have somebody and help them get well or help them to the end of their life,” Judith recalled.

It was a career move that would eventually inspire her own daughter, Denise, to chase after a nursing degree of her own.

“I initially went away to business school and hated it.. I hated it...I’m like I’m gonna come back and go to VCU, and at that time I called it MCV, and I’m going to go to the nursing school and follow in my mom’s footsteps,” Denise explained.

Judith helped Denise through nursing school, especially during tough times.

“She was in tears she said how do you change a bed when the person can’t get out of the bed so we took a bottle and we took some dish towels and I showed her how to roll the patient,” Judith said.

Denise got her nursing degree. Then like mother like daughter, both women then decided to pursue their Master’s. The duo ended up studying and going to classes together here in Richmond.

“That was great fun to have your daughter in class with you,” Judith remembered.

Denise and Judith eventually graduated together.

“We ended up graduating on the same exact day, two seats from each other,” Denise said.

The two worked at several hospitals together including Henrico Doctors, where Denise had to fire her own mother after getting an upper-level management job since family members weren’t allowed to oversee their relatives.

“She called me and she said ‘Mom, I have good news and I have bad news the good news is that I got the job the bad news is that I have to let you go,’” Judith said.

Both women are grateful to share their love of nursing, inspiring each other to be better in their careers and in life.

Even though Judith is retired now she still makes an impact at local hospitals, making blankets and donating them to babies being cared for.

