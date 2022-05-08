Healthcare Pros
Man, woman injured in Hopewell double shooting

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By Victoria Doss
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot in Hopewell early Mother’s Day morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of South 15th Street for reports of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

As officers were responding, they learned the victims had driven themselves to John Randolph Medical Center.

Officers were able to locate the area where the shooting occurred and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202.

