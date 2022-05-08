Healthcare Pros
Kickers end 16-game winning streak, host ‘Round of 32′ Wednesday

The Kickers are up against Charlotte F-C on Wednesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.
The Kickers are up against Charlotte F-C on Wednesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Kickers ended their 16-game win streak after Saturday night’s game.

The Kickers were defeated by Forward Madison FC in a 1-0 loss.

But, they’re hoping to bounce back when they host a major soccer club at City Stadium for the first time since 2015.

The Kickers will take on Charlotte FC in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 32.

The two will play on Wednesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

