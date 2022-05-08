Kickers end 16-game winning streak, host ‘Round of 32′ Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Kickers ended their 16-game win streak after Saturday night’s game.

The Kickers were defeated by Forward Madison FC in a 1-0 loss.

But, they’re hoping to bounce back when they host a major soccer club at City Stadium for the first time since 2015.

The Kickers will take on Charlotte FC in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 32.

The two will play on Wednesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.